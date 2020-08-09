1/1
Ellen Charlotte Carlson
Ellen Charlotte Carlson age 72 of Norfolk, VA passed away peacefully on 8/1/2020 surrounded by surviving family: sons David Helfen (Nicole) and Stephen Helfen (Jaime) along with five grandchildren (Abbey, Olivia, Connor, Samantha, and Avery). Ellen was born in Boston, MA and is also survived by older sister Jacqueline Trudeau and three younger brothers: Neil, Dana, and Matthew Carlson. She graduated from Wellesley College in 1970 and relocated to the Tidewater area of Virginia in 1978 as part of a Navy family. After a successful career as a realtor she graduated from The Marshall-Wythe School of Law at the College of William & Mary in 1988 and began to practice law throughout Hampton Roads. She retired from Carlson Law abruptly in early December after learning of her stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Ellen loved to travel with her family and friends; visiting places all over the world. She was passionate about politics and an active volunteer throughout her community. Her biggest joy was being a mother and Gamma to her grandchildren. After her diagnosis, she relocated from her beloved Ocean View to Leesburg, VA to be with family while undergoing treatment. There will be a celebration of Ellen's life in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers and cards, the family asks that you donate to one of three causes on Ellen's behalf. These are documented on her caring bridge site at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/ellenccarlson.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
