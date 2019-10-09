|
|
Ellen D. Ewald nee' McCaffrey, 64, of Brooklyn, NY, formerly of Southbury, CT, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019 in her home surrounded by family in Norfolk, VA.
It was in Southbury that she met the love of her life, William Ewald. Ellen and William would marry, move to Norfolk, VA and spend 45 years together raising their family.
Left to cherish Ellen's memory with William is her son, Mark(Dong-Young), daughters Erin Kanaly(Joseph) and Katie Smith(Chris), mother Rita L. McCaffrey, sister Monica McCaffrey of Roxbury, CT, seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Ellen was predeceased by her father Daniel G. McCaffrey, brother Daniel J McCaffrey, and sister Barbara Donnelly.
A memorial mass will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12:00pm at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 154 W. Government Ave., Norfolk, VA, 23503.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers at Freda H. Gordon Hospice for their love, kindness and care provided to Ellen and the family over the past months. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Freda H. Gordon Hospice and Palliative Care in Ellen's name. To express online condolences, please visit www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 9, 2019