It is with great sadness that the family of Ellen Diane Nunes announces her sudden passing on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 72 years. Diane was born in Clarksburg, WV to Robert and Ellen Poynter and was the oldest of three children. Diane graduated from South Charleston High School and Morris Harvey College in Charleston WV.Diane devoted much of her time volunteering for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Zeiders American Dream (the Z) and enjoyed being a member of the bowling league representing The Cosmopolitan at Town Center.Diane will be forever remembered by her two children, Michael Quantrille and Michelle Taggart and their families, along with her father, Robert Poynter, and sisters Carol Mock and Margaret Ann (Peggy) Wheatley. Diane will be fondly remembered by her six grandchildren, Jacob, Gabriel, Aaron, Reilly, Jaden and Asher. Diane was predeceased by her mother Ellen E. Poynter.In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in memory of Diane may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) at JDRF.org. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 7th at 2:00 pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home located at 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 with gathering to follow at The Cosmopolitan.