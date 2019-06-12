Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Ellis Adams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ellen Ellis Adams Obituary
Ellen Ellis Adams, 89, went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2019. She was born in Nansemond County, VA the daughter of the late Lloyd Ellis and Maggie Britton Ellis. She was predeceased by her husband, Leslie Mitchell Adams, Sr.; and her daughter, Alice Faye Tooley. Ellen retired after numerous years of working in food service from Suffolk Public Schools. She was a member of Holy Neck Christian Church. Ellen is survived by her daughter, Brenda Jurnigan; son, Mitchell Adams, Jr. (Denise); grandchildren, Kevin Jurnigan, Karen Latimer, Tracey Fox, Christopher Tooley, Nicholas Tooley, Kimberly McClanahan, and Wesley Adams; 12 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held at Holland Cemetery. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.