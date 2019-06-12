|
Ellen Ellis Adams, 89, went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2019. She was born in Nansemond County, VA the daughter of the late Lloyd Ellis and Maggie Britton Ellis. She was predeceased by her husband, Leslie Mitchell Adams, Sr.; and her daughter, Alice Faye Tooley. Ellen retired after numerous years of working in food service from Suffolk Public Schools. She was a member of Holy Neck Christian Church. Ellen is survived by her daughter, Brenda Jurnigan; son, Mitchell Adams, Jr. (Denise); grandchildren, Kevin Jurnigan, Karen Latimer, Tracey Fox, Christopher Tooley, Nicholas Tooley, Kimberly McClanahan, and Wesley Adams; 12 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held at Holland Cemetery. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 12, 2019