Ellen Person, 92, passed away beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away on August 10, 2019. Ellen was the youngest of four daughters born to Charles Alexander Willey and Julia (Charlton) Willey in Grassfield, Virginia. She grew up under modest circumstances during the Great Depression. A graduate of Deep Creek High School, Ellen became a hair stylist and worked in that field for a time, later working as a secretary at Westinghouse for several years.
She married James Ellis Person in 1953 and enjoyed over 60 years of happy marriage until her husband's passing in 2014. Ellen and Jim loved each other and their family with a love that lasted every day of their lives. She enjoyed life and laughter, especially when attending events at church and family gatherings.
Ellen was an accomplished painter in oils, a real estate saleswoman, and a businesswoman who co-founded The Printing Center in Churchland. She was an active member of Centenary United Methodist Church, Portsmouth, and an active supporter of Persons United Methodist Church, Drewryville, VA. An avid golfer and bridge player, she was also a longtime member of Elizabeth Manor Golf and Country Club.
Ellen is survived by her sons James Ellis (Lista) Person Jr. and Jeffrey Van (Katherine) Person, as well as five grandchildren: David (Stephanie), Rebekah, Ashten, Kellen (Steven), and Tyler. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, James Edward Person and Aaron David Person as well as her brother-in-law, Maurice A. Person, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Loving Funeral Home, 3225 Academy Avenue, Portsmouth, VA, on Wednesday, August 14, 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church, Thursday, August 15, at 11:00 a.m., with the Rev. John Cole II officiating. Interment will take place at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, Suffolk.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 3312 Cedar Lane, Portsmouth, VA 23703, or Persons United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 14121, Richmond, VA 23225, Attn. Mark Person, Treasurer. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 13, 2019