Ellen Thompson Chavis Gay
Ellen Thompson Chavis Gay, 91, passed away July 14, 2020. She was born in South Carolina the daughter of the late Jasper Thompson and Daisy Sampson Thompson. She was also predeceased by her step-mother, Mary Thompson; husband, Lilton Ray Gay; father of her children, Nathaniel Chavis; son, David Ray Chavis; grandsons, Justin and Jason Chavis; and numerous brothers and sisters. In the early morning after her passing, her son, Robert L. "Buddy" Chavis passed away. Ellen worked as a teacher's aide with the Headstart program. She attended Radiant Life Ministries. Ellen is survived by her children, Carolyn J. and Wayne Evans, Karen F. and James Whitley, Larry and Cindy Chavis, Nat "Pee Wee" and Lori Chavis, Harry "Jabo" and Debbie Chavis, Don and Tina Chavis, and Keith Chavis; 21 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; and 8 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Sarah, Esther, Bonnie, Vera, and Joyce; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Holly Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Don Milner and Pastor Aaron Burgess officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation Thursday from 5 - 8 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory adhering to social distancing guidelines. Memorial donations may be made to Radiant Life Ministries. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
JUL
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Holly Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Memories & Condolences
