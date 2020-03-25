|
Ellen W. Seymour, 79, of the Portlock section of Chesapeake, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020.
Born in Zuni, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Nollie and Blanche Wells. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Clyde, Dan and Benjamin Wells. She was a long-time member of South Norfolk Congregation Christian Church.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Donald Seymour; daughters, Donna Curling (Kevin) and Frances Neumann (Jeff); a son, Steve Seymour (Donna); grandchildren, Brandi Fisher (Jeremy), Rebekah Wilmoth (Nick) and Zachery Seymour, as well as four great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 25, 2020