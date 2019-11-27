|
Ellen Perry Williams Willard, 82, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. She was born May 24, 1937 in Bertie County to the late Glenn and Louise Williams. Ellen retired as a construction processing clerk with the NC Dept. of Transportation.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.
Graveside service will be held 3:00 pm, Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Riverside Baptist Church Cemetery, 1208 NC 45 North, Merry Hill, NC 27957.
Surviving: daughter, Sandra Willoughby Dickens (Troy); son, Glenn Willoughby (Donna); grandchildren: Troy "T.L." Dickens Jr., Austin Dickens, Travis Willoughby; great-grandchild, Jacey Willoughby; sister, Jeanette Eure (Andrew).
In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Willard and her sister, Mary Carolyn Goodwin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3131 RDU Center Drive #100, Morrisville, NC 27560.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 27, 2019