Elliott Robertson Horton, 95, better known as Duck, went home to be with the Lord on May 11, 2020. Born on June 13, 1924 in Whaleyville, VA, he was the youngest of seven children of the late Walter Henry Horton and Hattie Louise Gomer. After the passing of his mother when he was 5, his stepmother, Pattie Horton played an important role in his young life. His beloved wife of 53 years, Mary Ida Brinkley and beloved second wife, Dorothy Lowe predeceased him.
Elliott graduated in the class of 1942 from Whaleyville High School where he excelled in his passions of baseball, basketball, and football. After high school he was called to serve his country and proudly served as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Army during WWII. Upon returning from the war he settled back in the community of Whaleyville that he loved so much and was a leader of the Boy Scouts, coached basketball and was a member of the Whaleyville Ruritan Club. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing, hunting, and camping. He also loved the yearly family vacations to the Outer Banks and to other destinations. He worked at the Norfolk Ford Plant and retired after 37 years. Upon retiring Elliott and Mary Ida traveled the world with their friends on many cruises, which they enjoyed immensely. They also enjoyed going on many mystery trips both near and far with their friends. Elliott was a dedicated member of Great Fork Baptist Church and was an active member of The Disciples Bible Class. Over his lifetime he served in many capacities of the church including Deacon, Treasurer, Finance Committee member and for many years served on the Cemetery Trustees Committee. He also loved being a part of the Keenagers group of the church and was always ready and willing to help with the set up for meeting.
Left to cherish his memory are his three daughters: Mary Harvell (Gene) of Williamsburg, VA, Robin Forbus (Skip) of Chesapeake, VA and Carla Cage (Fielding) of South Boston, VA. Grandchildren: Jarratt Harvell (Samantha), Sarah Giraldi (Tommy), Jessica Forbus, Zach Forbus, and Fields Cage (Joy). Seven great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces also survive Elliott. He was a devoted family man and loved his family and extended family dearly.
A graveside service will be held at Great Fork Baptist Church with Pastor Matt Parron and Pastor Burt Pearce officiating on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Great Fork Baptist Church Cemetery Fund C/O Marion Carter, Treasurer, 1710 Colonial Ave., Suffolk, VA. The upkeep of the cemetery and the Cemetery Fund was so dear to Elliott's heart. R.W Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 13, 2020.