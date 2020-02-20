|
Ellis Clayton Smith, Jr., 77, of Chesapeake passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born August 8, 1943 as the first of four children to E. C. Smith, Sr. and Ruth Pearl Stout Smith.
After graduating from Great Bridge High School, Clay was employed over his career by a number of camera stores and retail businesses. He always enjoyed working with people. Clay loved photography, cooking, and collecting cookbooks, and kitchen equipment.
He had a good sense of humor, a big heart, and was generous with friends, family, and neighbors. Clay will be missed by all who knew him. He was predeceased by his wife, Peggy Casey Smith in 2016.
Clay is survived by his sister, Nancy McCormick Parker and husband Jesse J. Parker; nephews, Justin McCormick and Brandon McCormick; brother, Gary and Adrienne Smith, and brother, George and Louise (Roehm) Smith.
Thanks are extended to Jerry and Kikia Valianos, and Larry and Gwen Kight for their help toward Clay's care. Also to Nancy and Jesse who provided many hours of comfort, care, and attention during Clay's final days.
Those who wish to honor Clay's memory may do so by making a contribution to Good Hope United Methodist Church, 1633 Benefit Road, Chesapeake, VA 23322 and then by purchasing a kitchen item at a Goodwill Store.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2020