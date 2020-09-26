Ellis D. Johnson, Jr., 74, went home to be with his Lord on Sept. 22, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth, Va., on June 8, 1946, to the late Marjorie E. Johnson and Ellis D. Johnson.Surviving are a wife, Lillie and their precious puppy Henri; a loving brother-in-law, Harry Joe Wilson; a sister-in-law, Margaret Juanita Wessing of Portsmouth; an aunt, Barbara Evans and her husband, Teddy of Chesapeake; and many nieces and nephews.He enlisted in the Army during the Viet Nam War and was proud to be a veteran. He attended Cradock High School and Old Dominion University. He graduated from the NNSY apprenticeship program and retired as a Nuclear Inspector Training supervisor. He loved the people he worked with and made many lifetime friends. One of his greatest joys was having fun with our Jack Russell terriers, Jasper, J.R. and Henri. Many people and charities were recipients of his generous nature.In our midst of missing him maybe it would help to focus on our treasure and joy of having known him; remembering with grace and dignity he lived and hug to ourselves our memories of his superior, accepting and loving heart.Visitation and funeral services will be held at Sturtevant Funeral Home, 2690 Bridge Rd. (Rte. 17), Suffolk, Va. Visitation is on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. The funeral service will be held 1 PM Monday, September 28, 2020 by the Rev. Dabney Walters. The inurnment will be at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Va at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Portsmouth Humane Society.