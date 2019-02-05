Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicolas Greek Orthodox Church
621 First Colonial Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Elly Parissis Obituary
Elly Parissis, 93, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away February 3, 2019.Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, she was the daughter of the late Gerasimos and Despina Tselentis and the widow of Alexander A. Parissis. She was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and an avid bridge player.Left to cherish her memory: three nephews, Gerald Divaris and wife, Anna, of Virginia Beach, Milton Parissis and wife, Johanna, of Toronto, Canada, and Alexander Parissis and wife Ketty, of Athens, Greece, and a niece, Maria Parissis of London, and their children and grandchildren.The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019, at St. Nicolas Greek Orthodox Church, 621 First Colonial Rd., Virginia Beach, VA. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown, Great Neck Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 5, 2019
