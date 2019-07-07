90, passed peacefully on January 28, 2019 surrounded by his children, family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Lara and Ruth Gower; brother, Lara Gower Jr.;sisters Erma Mason; Avon Friedenberger and the mother of his children Audrey Ellis Gower.He is survived by his sister Ruth Graham; daughters Shelia Ryder, Constance Davis, Patricia Miller, Deborah McDuff and son, Elmo E Gower Jr; 9 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Elmo was born in N. Carolina and raised in the Pamlico Sound and Southeastern Virginia areas as a youth. He was very fond of his childhood memories especially of family and friends. Relocating to Tidewater, Va as a young man he pursued a career in the automotive industry. His vitality and work ethic served him well as he achieved worthy goals within Zayre Corp. opening and managing automotive departments along the East Coast. Upon retirement he devotedly cared for his parents. Elmo's senior years were challenging due to failing health, however, his faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ gave him peace that passed all understanding. Interment will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake, Va. Saturday July 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019