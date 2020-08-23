1/
Elmore Earl Stutz Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elmore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elmore "Earl" Stutz, Jr. passed away on August 17, 2020. He was born to the late Elmore & Elizabeth Stutz, Sr.

Earl was employed by Clark-Nexsen for 43 years as a Senior Mechanical Designer. He was a sports enthusiast, avid bowler who produced many perfect 300's and car enthusiast who enjoyed stock and drag racing. Earl was also an electronics wizard that enjoyed high quality music and videos. Earl built and flew many custom and high quality remote control airplanes.

Earl is survived by a host of family and friends that will cherish his memory.

A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Condolences may be offered to at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved