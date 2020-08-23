Elmore "Earl" Stutz, Jr. passed away on August 17, 2020. He was born to the late Elmore & Elizabeth Stutz, Sr.Earl was employed by Clark-Nexsen for 43 years as a Senior Mechanical Designer. He was a sports enthusiast, avid bowler who produced many perfect 300's and car enthusiast who enjoyed stock and drag racing. Earl was also an electronics wizard that enjoyed high quality music and videos. Earl built and flew many custom and high quality remote control airplanes.Earl is survived by a host of family and friends that will cherish his memory.A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Condolences may be offered to at: