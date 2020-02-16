Home

Eloise K. Britt, 95, died on Friday, February 14, 2020.

She is survived be her daughters, Patsy Markham and Linda Blair; son-in-law, Robert Blair; grandchildren, Britt Markham, Sam Markham, Rob Blair and Thomas Blair and two great grandchildren, Rowan Markham and Rye Blair.

Mrs. Britt was preceded in death by her husband, Edward E. Britt and son-in-law, Woody Markham.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Morgan Memorial Library, 443 W Washington St, Suffolk, VA 23434. The library provided Mrs. Britt with hours of entertainment though the loan of large-print books and books on tape. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 16, 2020
