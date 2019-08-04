|
Eloise Worley Melton, 89, of Chesapeake Virginia, passed on to the Great Creator on August 3rd, 2019. Her husband, William Joe Melton, Jr., proceeded her on that same path in April 1994. Eloise was born in Covington, Virginia to Leonard and Treva Worley of Covington, Va. She was a graduate of Churchland High School in 1946. She married the love of her life, William J. Melton, Jr., on July 23rd, 1948 in Portsmouth Virginia and had three children. She traveled the world with her Air Force husband and children and eventually made her home in Chesapeake Virginia in 1966. She was a great mom and wife. She will be remembered for her kindness, generosity and genuine love for her family and friends. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Chesapeake.
Left behind to cherish her memories are sons Randall D. Melton and his wife Susan, Dudley J. Melton and his wife Laura, of Chesapeake and daughter Pamela A. Melton Rigdon and her husband Earl, of Portsmouth. Special granddaughters include Kristina M. Sipe and husband Christopher, Melissa A. Melton and Jennifer R. Melton, of Chesapeake.
The family would like to express our deepest appreciation to the Chesapeake Regional Medical Center staff for their care and support of Eloise.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on August 6th between 6 and 7 PM. A funeral service will be held on August 7th at 11 AM at Loving Funeral Home in Portsmouth. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Chesapeake Va. Condolences may be offered at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019