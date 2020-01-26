|
|
Elsie Drexler Tarr, 82, of Suffolk, VA passed from this life on Jan. 15 reunited with her beloved father, mother, and son Levi, who recently preceded her in death after a brief illness. She passed surrounded by her two daughters, a grandson, and niece knowing to the last that she was loved deeply.
Elsie was born, raised, and educated in Philadelphia, PA. There she worshiped at St. Andrew's In-The-Field Episcopal Church, Somerton. She even had the opportunity to perform Handel's Messiah with the Delaware Valley Philharmonic Society. Elsie joined the United States Navy, first in the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service military unit and then again as a Navy wife. After many years of moving to various U.S. Naval Stations, she eventually settled in the Hampton Roads region of VA where she raised her children. She worked diligently, volunteered joyfully, lived graciously, and believed faithfully. She worked for years at Colonial Chevrolet and Taylor's Do It Center where she retired as a store manager to spend more time with her beloved mother. She spent her winters in Va Beach and her summers at the family's beautiful retreat on Birch Island, Moosehead Lake, ME. Elsie always considered Birch Island her "little bit of heaven." Besides her family and her friends, she loved crafting works of art in jewelry and the Philadelphia Eagles - living long enough to see them eventually win their first super bowl beating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, much to the chagrin of her son-in-law and friends up at Moosehead Lake.
She is survived by her daughters, Elsie Crosby of Suffolk, VA and Kimberly Waddington and her husband, Fred of Va Beach, VA; sister, Jeanette Reustle and her husband, Russ of Palm, PA; brother, George Drexler and his wife, Sandra of Collegeville, PA; grandchildren, Ian, Elsie, Arthur, and Jason; great-grandchildren, Anastasia, Ace, Niyah, and Elijah; nieces and nephews, Kathy, Theresa, Rob, Ray, Susan, and Laura; ex-husband, Levi, with whom she remained life-long friends; and countless friends.
A memorial service is planned for later in the year prior to interment in Philadelphia.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" ~ 2 Timothy 4:7, NIV
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020