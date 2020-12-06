CHESAPEAKE- Elsie Lewis Larkin, 76, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was born on July 7, 1944 in Petersburg, Virginia to the late, Luther Ashby and Sue Merriman Lewis. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Oliver Tyler Kimble; and her brother, Ronald Lewis. Elsie was a member of New Creation U.M.C.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Frank Earl Larkin, Jr.; daughters, Cynthia Waddington (Robert) and Catherine Larkin; sisters, Deanna Sammons, Francis Perkins and Sadie Halsey; grandson, Brandon Waddington; great grandchildren, Briar Mae Kimble and Franklin Bear Kimble; and many other family members and friends.
Services will be held privately. The family will receive friends at their family home from 6-8 PM on Monday, December 7, 2020.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Briar and Franklin fund at BB&T bank.
