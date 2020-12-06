1/
Elsie Lewis Larkin
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHESAPEAKE- Elsie Lewis Larkin, 76, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was born on July 7, 1944 in Petersburg, Virginia to the late, Luther Ashby and Sue Merriman Lewis. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Oliver Tyler Kimble; and her brother, Ronald Lewis. Elsie was a member of New Creation U.M.C.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Frank Earl Larkin, Jr.; daughters, Cynthia Waddington (Robert) and Catherine Larkin; sisters, Deanna Sammons, Francis Perkins and Sadie Halsey; grandson, Brandon Waddington; great grandchildren, Briar Mae Kimble and Franklin Bear Kimble; and many other family members and friends.

Services will be held privately. The family will receive friends at their family home from 6-8 PM on Monday, December 7, 2020.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Briar and Franklin fund at BB&T bank.

Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.sturtevantfuneraralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
The family home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved