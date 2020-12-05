Elsie Mae Mallard Wicker of Norfolk, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2020. She was born May 28, 1927, in New Bern, NC to the late Eugene and Rosa Combo Mallard. She is preceded in death by her twin brother, Eslie W. Mallard and by her daughter, Brenda Mallard Surface.
Left to cherish her memory is her granddaughter and husband, Wendy and Gary Burke of Suffolk; two great-grandsons and their wives, Zachary and Kalee Burke of Suffolk, Jordan and Hailey Burke of Danville; two great-great-grandchildren, Aubree and Jaxon Burke; her son-in-law, Estel Surface of Appomattox; her sister-in-law, Margaret Mallard of Chesapeake; two nieces, Deborah Barcroft (Randy) and Lori Disharoon both of Chesapeake; a honorary granddaughter, Tamara Briscoe (Ken) of TN; and a host of great nieces and nephews.
A lifelong resident of Norfolk, Elsie worked at The Pancake House in Wards Corner for over 53 years before retiring in 2017. The Renesis family and patrons of the restaurant became her second family and brought her much joy and many lifelong friendships.
Elsie, a breast cancer survivor, was a hardworking and very independent woman who loved her family and friends with passion and lived life always with a smile and a lot of sass.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Alzheimer's' Association, 6350 Center Drive, Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502, a charity of your choice
or simply raise a cocktail over a great meal with friends and remember a life well lived.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Condolences will be received c/o Wendy Burke, 1550 Copeland Rd., Suffolk, VA 23434.