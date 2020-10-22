1/1
Elsie Marie Everett
Elsie Marie Everett, 84, passed away October 20, 2020. She was born to the late Earl M. and Madeline Smith Puckett. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 66 years, Walter Lee Everett, Sr. and sons, Walter Lee Everett, Jr. and Robert Lee Everett, Sr. Elsie was a long-time member of Fairview Church of Christ of Chesapeake. She loved her church family and reading her bible. Elsie was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother who enjoyed music and dancing.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Earl Everett (Cheryl), Sandra Sigmon (Clyde), Trina Cooper (Jerry) and Mary Overton, grandchildren, Jennifer Thompson (Andy), Kristie Middleton, Kevin Everett (Amber), Wendy Fornwalt (Corey), Robert L. Everett, Jr., Rachel Everett, Barry Cannon (Stacy), Daniel Everett (Ryane) and Aaron Everett (Lisa); 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Palmer and Patricia Fentress (David); brothers, Earl Puckett (Lois) and Allen Puckett; and numerous other loving family and friends.

A service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2pm at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-7pm. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a note to the family. Temperature checks and mask will be required to enter the building. Mask must be worn properly the entire time and we ask all guests to social distance as much as possible.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 22, 2020.
