Elsie May Wiley-Patrick of Norfolk, VA, passed away peacefully in her home on February 21, 2019, where she was cared for by her daughter Lisa Patrick-Fleetwood. She was born on May 13, 1925, to the late Bennie and Julie Wiley in Chatham VA. She was predeceased by her husband George Walter Patrick Sr.; her son Gary W Patrick and his son Justin W Patrick; her brothers John, Garthen, Edward and William Wiley, and 1 sister Barbara Winfree. She is survived by her brother and sistersâ€¦Ben Wiley Jr. and wife Martha, Virginia Price, Carolina Bloodworth (ML) ; children: George Walter Patrick Jr. (Sharon), Janice Ironmonger, daughter in law Donna Patrick, Elaine Nichols (Reid) and Lisa Patrick-Fleetwood (Paul). She has 5 granddaughters, 2 grandsons and 8 great grandchildren. We have a large and loving family which also includes many cousins and their children. She enjoyed life with vitality. She also volunteered at the VA for many years. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday, February 26, at 12:00 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary