Elsie Rebecca Shea, 77, of the 5200 block of Johnson Avenue, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. A native of Portsmouth, she was a retired cafeteria cashier for Churchland High School. Elsie was a member of Holy Communion Church and was a church organist for 51 years.
Survivors include her husband, Robert H. Shea; a son, Kevin M. Shea of Savage, MD; two grandchildren, Christopher Neil Shea and Abigail Shea; and a great-granddaughter, Virginia Lynn Shea.
A private service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Viewing hours will be Wednesday from 10-4.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 22, 2020