Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
Elsie R. Shea

Elsie R. Shea Obituary
Elsie Rebecca Shea, 77, of the 5200 block of Johnson Avenue, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. A native of Portsmouth, she was a retired cafeteria cashier for Churchland High School. Elsie was a member of Holy Communion Church and was a church organist for 51 years.

Survivors include her husband, Robert H. Shea; a son, Kevin M. Shea of Savage, MD; two grandchildren, Christopher Neil Shea and Abigail Shea; and a great-granddaughter, Virginia Lynn Shea.

A private service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Viewing hours will be Wednesday from 10-4.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 22, 2020
