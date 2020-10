Or Copy this URL to Share

Elsie Rebecca Whitehurst passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, 4569 Shoulders Hill Road, Suffolk. Viewing will be on Wednesday from 4-5pm at Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home.



