1/
Elsie Simmons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie (Helber) Simmons of Virginia Beach, Va., formerly of Bellerose, N.Y., passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Virginia Beach, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her two daughters, Dale Simmons of Holland, Pa., and Karen Simmons-Faber (Asier Faber) of Virginia Beach, and three granddaughtersâ€"Tabitha Aguigui, Kimberly Faber, and Kelsie Faber. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert J. Simmons, and her parents, Adolf and Hedwig Helber.

Elsie graduated from William Cullen Bryant High School in Astoria, N.Y., in 1949. Her first job, which she loved, was handling the payroll for the electrical contractor for the Empire State Building. Her career included many positions that spanned secretarial, bookkeeping, billing, and other office work. She made lifelong friends at every job she held.

Elsie enjoyed reading, music (especially opera), taking walks, cooking for her family, and spending time with her children and grandchildren and her granddog, Rusty. She had a ready smile and was loved by all who knew her.

Elder Care at Home VB provided the loving 24-hour support that made it possible for Elsie to remain at home as long as possible. The family is grateful for the compassionate care Elsie received from the staff at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, and appreciates the kind assistance of Westminster Canterbury at Home in her final days.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, the Disabled American Veterans, or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered at www.vacremationsociety.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved