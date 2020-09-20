Elsie Simmons

Elsie (Helber) Simmons of Virginia Beach, Va., formerly of Bellerose, N.Y., passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Virginia Beach, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her two daughters, Dale Simmons of Holland, Pa., and Karen Simmons-Faber (Asier Faber) of Virginia Beach, and three granddaughtersâ€"Tabitha Aguigui, Kimberly Faber, and Kelsie Faber. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert J. Simmons, and her parents, Adolf and Hedwig Helber.
Elsie graduated from William Cullen Bryant High School in Astoria, N.Y., in 1949. Her first job, which she loved, was handling the payroll for the electrical contractor for the Empire State Building. Her career included many positions that spanned secretarial, bookkeeping, billing, and other office work. She made lifelong friends at every job she held.
Elsie enjoyed reading, music (especially opera), taking walks, cooking for her family, and spending time with her children and grandchildren and her granddog, Rusty. She had a ready smile and was loved by all who knew her.
Elder Care at Home VB provided the loving 24-hour support that made it possible for Elsie to remain at home as long as possible. The family is grateful for the compassionate care Elsie received from the staff at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, and appreciates the kind assistance of Westminster Canterbury at Home in her final days.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, the Disabled American Veterans
, or a charity of your choice
. Condolences may be offered at www.vacremationsociety.com
.