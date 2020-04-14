|
CHESAPEAKE - Elsie Virginia Wright, 96, of Great Bridge Blvd. passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born on February 16, 1924 in Norfolk County to the late Isaac and Elsie Wright; and was a member of Cradock Presbyterian Church and The Ambassador Club Wives. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenwood A. Wright.
She is survived by her daughter, June W. Kuebler and her husband Richard; a son, Robert K. Wright and his wife Kathy; two sisters, Anna Frances and Mildred Burgess; a grandson; and many extended family members.
Due to present constraints, there will be no formal visitations and receiving friends by the family. For those that wish to view and pay their respects may do so from 10 AM - 4 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11 AM Thursday at the funeral home with social distances observed. Burial will be private in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 14, 2020