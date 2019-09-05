|
It is with much sadness that the family of Elsie Whaley Wynne announce her passing on August 31, 2019 at the age of 97. Elsie died peacefully at her home in Virginia Beach. She was born in Newport, North Carolina. She was the daughter of Ruth Bellwood and Calvin Whaley, wife of Thomas Wynne, mother of Wanda Kay Turner, and sister of Leo "Sam" Whaley all who preceded her in death. Elsie will be remembered by her daughter, Sandra Brandt, her sister, Debi Dudley (her husband, Jim) all of Virginia Beach; brother, Cotton Whaley of Morehead City, North Carolina; and niece, Terri Charrette of Chester, Virginia. She leaves behind three grandchildren, Christopher Brandt and his wife, Dee of Virginia Beach; Daniel Tuner and his wife, Crystal of Tallahassee, Florida and Timothy Turner of Albany, Georgia. Her great-grandchildren were Andy Martin, Justin Burns, Amber Hatfield, Jacob and Aidan Brandt all of Virginia Beach; Brandon Murphy of Denver, Colorado; Heaven Turner of Albany, Georgia and Daniel Turner, Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia. She was an avid NASCAR Fan and always waited with excitement the race days. Earlier she and her husband, Tommy, would travel the race circuit from opening day at Daytona to races closer such as the Richmond raceway. She had her favorite drivers over the years but became close to one in specific, J. D. McDuffie, and was devasted when he lost his life on the racetrack. Over the years she was in constant contact with J.D.'s wife and family. Her other favorite thing to watch was the Washington Redskins and waited every Sunday to watch the game. Finally, Elsie was an avid reader of books and read the newspaper everyday and using a magnifying glass to read when her sight begin to fail. Once she could not read she watched CNN relentlessly and could tell you what the latest and greatest in politics was that day. Elsie was a friend to many and she will be missed. Many thanks go to her caregivers over the years as well has her dear friend, Eva Ellis and other kind neighbors. Memorial Donations can be made to the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad, Virginia Beach SPCA, or the . A visitation will be held September 7th from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Courthouse Community United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach followed by a chapel service and reception. Online condolences can be made at www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 5, 2019