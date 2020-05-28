Elsie Wilkins Hayes, 92, peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born in Suffolk, Virginia to the late William and Helen Wilkins, she was predeceased by her husband, Thurman R. Hayes, Sr., and infant son.



Elsie was a longstanding and active member of First Baptist Church and the Eunice Sunday School Class. Other than being with her family, church was the place she most loved to be.



Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jennifer Hayes Ward and her husband, Ronnie; her son, Dr. Thurman Rawls Hayes, Jr. and his wife, Melissa; grandchildren, Jessica Ward Carpenter (Roger), Brandon Ward, Caleb Hayes, Courtney Hayes, and Cassidy Hayes; great-grandchildren, Zoey and Brody Carpenter; sisters, Louise Benton, Ann Wheeler, and Audrey Robertson.



A service will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11AM at First Baptist Church with burial following afterwards at Holly Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the Family Life Center.



The family would like to especially thank Beverly Holland for the wonderful care and friendship she provided.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, Suffolk is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at R.W. Baker Funeral Home.



