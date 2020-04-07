|
|
Elston Haley, 61 passed March 28, 2020. Elston grew up in Lamberts Point, Norfolk, VA. Elston is predeceased by his parents, James and Elizabeth Haley. Elston leaves to cherish his memories, daughter, Estarina Holloway-Haley; son, Elston Haley, Jr.; sister, Teresa Mcbride; nephews, Darein, Darrick and David Haley; special lifelong friend, Barbara Bullock and a host of other family members and friends. A viewing will be Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2020