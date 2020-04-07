The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elston Haley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elston Ricardo "Big Ricky" Haley Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elston Ricardo "Big Ricky" Haley Sr. Obituary
Elston Haley, 61 passed March 28, 2020. Elston grew up in Lamberts Point, Norfolk, VA. Elston is predeceased by his parents, James and Elizabeth Haley. Elston leaves to cherish his memories, daughter, Estarina Holloway-Haley; son, Elston Haley, Jr.; sister, Teresa Mcbride; nephews, Darein, Darrick and David Haley; special lifelong friend, Barbara Bullock and a host of other family members and friends. A viewing will be Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elston's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metropolitan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -