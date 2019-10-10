The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Calvary Baptist Church
Elton Colvin Scarbor


1944 - 2019
Elton Colvin Scarbor Obituary
Elton Colvin Scarbor received his wings on October 6, 2019 after passing peacefully from a lengthy illness. He was the son of the late Edward and Dorothy Scarbor, born on November 26, 1944 in Norfolk, VA. Elton was a veteran serving 21 years in the United States Army. His funeral service will be held at 11:00am Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Second Calvary Baptist Church. He is entrusted to Metropolitan Funeral Services Granby St.

Elton leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of fifty-three years, Sarah E. Scarbor of Norfolk; his sisters, Belma Weeks of Brooklyn, New York, Donessa Arapi (Dave) of Norfolk, and Bridgett Farris (Patrick) of Jacksonville, Florida; aunts, Ruth Harris, Thomasina Scarbor, Jean Scarbor,

Darlene Brevard (Theodore) and an uncle, Albert Yancey (Sonna), all of Norfolk; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Eley of Virginia Beach; brothers-in-law, John H. Eley of Detroit, Michigan and Eric Eley (Cheryl) of Greensboro, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Sandy Hamlett (Michael) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter Sarah Elizabeth Scarbor and his sister Bernadine Norman.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 10, 2019
