Powell Funeral Home, Inc.
1603 Wilborn Avenue
South Boston, VA 24592
(434) 572-3525
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Clover Cemetery
Elva Jordan Owen Obituary
Elva Jordan Owen, 90, of Chesapeake, VA passed away June 25, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Sidney and Empress Jordan. She was predeceased by her husband, Curtis T. Owen, her sister, Shirley Gentry and her brother, James Jordan

She was a retired Church Secretary of the Southside Baptist Church in Chesapeake, VA

Elva is survived by her only son, Dwayne Owen and his wife Lyddy Mendoza of Virginia Beach; her sister-in-law, Mattie and three generations of Nieces and Nephews.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Clover Cemetery with the Rev. Don Bryant officiating.

Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com.

Arrangements are by: Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 27, 2019
