Elvira Roxas "Elvie" Soriano
1949 - 2020
Elvira "Elvie" Roxas Soriano, daughter of Jose & Virginia Roxas, born on Dec. 26, 1949, in Caloocan City, P.I., died on May 29, 2020, in Virginia Beach, VA at age 70.

Survived by her husband, Daniel Soriano; and children, Romel Soriano, Jerry and his spouse, Meredith Soriano, and Dennis and his spouse, Janice Soriano. Her surviving siblings are Imelda Roxas in the P. I. and Erlinda Go, in Taiwan. She was a loving grandmother to 6 grandchildren, Jordan, Adrianna, Alyssa, Milan, Supreme, and Canon.

Elvira was a loyal employee at Swim Ways from 1979-2018. She enjoyed playing Bingo and Pokeno with her friends. She was a honorary member of the Batangas association and loved being surrounded by friends and her family members.

Elvira Soriano will have wake services at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel at 3445 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23456 on Tuesday, June 2nd & Wednesday, June 3rd from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is requested that state social distancing guidelines be followed & guests must wear masks.

The Funeral service will be on Thursday, June 4th at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.
