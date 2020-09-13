CHESAPEAKE - Emerson Vernon "Hutch" Hutchings, Jr., born February 1, 1939 and passed away September 4, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He is survived by his adoring wife, Mathea, whom he married in 1962, his children Carolyn Holland, Karen Weinig (Raymond), Diane Sturgill (Randy), and Daniel Hutchings, his grand children Christopher Holland and Stacey Bell, and his great grand children Nathan Globoke and Madilynn Bell.
Hutch was a native of Norfolk County, growing up in the Ghent area, moving to Portsmouth in 1946. He was a graduate of Churchland High School, Class of 1956. He served in the Air Force. His training in the Air Force led him to a 38 year career with American Telephone and Telegraph, from which he retired in October 1999. During his career at AT&T, he was a member and served as president of the George Washington chapter of the Telephone Pioneers of America. He was also a volunteer of the local fire department in Northern Virginia and Richmond. He was happiest when surrounded by his family.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for a donation to the Autism Foundation or a charity of your choice
.
The family will receive friends at 1 PM with a funeral service beginning at 1:30 PM on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Entombment will follow in Albert G. Horton Jr. Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com