Dr. Emilio Espinosa, 93, passed away May 20, 2019. He was born in Leon, Spain to the late Narciso Espinosa and Carmen Espinosa. He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Linda Marie Holland Espinosa. Dr. Espinosa graduated from the University of Madrid Medical School and did his residency in anesthesia at MCV. He later became the first anesthesiologist at Louise Obici Memorial Hospital and served as Chief Anesthesiologist for numerous years. Dr. Espinosa is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Emil and Amy Espinosa and their children and grandchild, Michael Espinosa, Kaitlin Jordan (Nick), and Noah Jordan; son, David Espinosa and his sons, Daniel and Drew Espinosa; son, Mark Espinosa and his son, Zachary Espinosa; and special nephew, Terry McClary. Services are private. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019
