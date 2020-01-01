Home

Emilio M. Coppola


1965 - 2020
Emilio M. Coppola Obituary
Emilio M. Coppola, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away suddenly on December 29, 2019. He was born on June 13, 1965 in Tarrytown, New York. He is predeceased by his father, Emilio J. Coppola, and his brother, Douglas Coppola. He is survived by his beloved wife, Melanie (Tinkler) Coppola, and his children; Brooke Coppola, Stephanie Schumann (Christi Palmer) and Kevin Schumann. Also surviving are his mother, Barbara Coppola, brothers; Paul (Antonella) Coppola, Eric (June) Coppola and Michael Coppola and countless close family and friends.

Emilio was a spiritual man, a passionate entrepreneur and a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He truly lived life to the fullest, cherishing, above all else, his time spent with family and friends.

A private memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Urantia Foundation.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 1, 2020
