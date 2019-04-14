Emily Beatrice Dunbar, 92, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away April 13, 2019.Born in New London, CT, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Susie Beatrice. She was a devout Catholic, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. As a supportive and devoted Navy wife, she was always willing to go with her husband wherever the military took them. In her younger years she was a little theater actress, a member of the Navy Wivesâ€™ Club, and worked in real estate. She owned a bakery, the Pie Tree, which brought her great joy.Emily was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, CAPT Robert F. Dunbar, USN (Ret.). Left to cherish her memory: her daughters, Carol Moscoe, Beatrice Johnson (Jerry), and Kate Obal (Kevin); grandchildren, Steven Obal (Alyssa), Lauren Obal, Stephanie Johnson, and Rachael Johnson; great-grandchildren, Louisa and Lennon; sister, Lorraine Lusher; nephew, Edward Lusher (Marilyn); as well as extended family.The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 712 Little Neck Rd., Virginia Beach, VA, 23452. The funeral mass will be celebrated by Fr. Jun Balarote at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park at 2 p.m. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary