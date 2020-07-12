Emily E. Sutton, 82, passes away on July 8, 2020 in Virginia Beach, VA. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, John Sutton. She is preceded in death by her father Joseph Ellinger, mother Caroline Ellinger, brother William Ellinger and sister Patricia Quinn. Emily worked in the insurance industry and spent 25 years with State Farm before retiring. Emily served on the Board of Directors for the Tidewater Winds Concert Band and was active in Holy Spirit's Sunshine Club. Emily, with her husband John, was a world traveler, having visited most European countries, Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Singapore. In addition, she and John traveled through most of Canada and the United States which included Hawaii and Alaska.She is survived by her daughter Theresa Gatto of Toms River, NJ, her son Nicholas Lopez of Virginia Beach, VA and Carol Keep. She had several grandchildren including Maria Cassidy, Carissa Lopez, Jessie Malbone, Christina Malbone and Michael Pucillo and two great grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, July 13 from 6-8PM at Altmeyer Funeral Home 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach, VA. Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 14 at 11AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church 1396 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA. A procession to Colonial Grove Memorial Park will follow.