Emily took her first steps into Jesus' arms on 8/2/2020. Emily knew one day that she would run with Jesus with beautiful flowers under her bare feet. She always understood that there are no wheelchairs in heaven.
Emily had a large family, but her best friend was her mother. She loved her church and her church family. The most wonderful thing about Emily was her innocence and she loved to eat out, play cards, and hang out at the casinos. You couldn't separate Emily and Mom, but now Emily is in heaven. We will miss her; we know she is in better hands. We will see you again one day, Emily, keep on running and singing.
Emily is survived by her mother, Ruby Hardison, and her large family. Her sisters, Terry Smith and Kim Green were her constant companions. Cindy Weddle, of Virginia Beach; Debbie Johnson, Jeaniene Evans and Valerie Hardison, all of Elizabeth City, NC; a host of nieces and nephews, and aunts and uncles that loved her dearly; and a very special person "Q" who was her partner in crime that loved Emily like a sister. Emily was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Hardison; and niece, Natina Prince.
We will honor Emily's life with a private funeral service, and will then receive guest for her committal within the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6309 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 12pm. Guests will be welcomed to come visit and pay their respects that morning, from 9:30 am to 11am. To share a memory or message of condolences, please visit Emily's online memorial at www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
