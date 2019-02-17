The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Lee

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emily Lee Obituary
Emily Wilkinson Lee, 85, passed away peacefully in her home, February 14, 2019, surrounded by family. Emily was born in Norfolk to the late John S. Wilkinson, Sr. and Emily Wise Wilkinson. She joined her sweetheart of 64 years, the late John "Pete" Edwards Lee, Jr., on Valentine's Day, exactly 3 years since his passing. Emily was also preceded in death by her son, John E. Lee, III. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Barbara Lee Ingram (Preston); grandchildren, Jennifer Edralin (Dennis), Ryan Ingram, and Tara Lee Dickow (Richard); great-grandchildren, Ariana Edralin, Noah Sawyer, Ava Edralin, and Maverick Dickow; brothers, John S. Wilkinson, Jr. (Shirley) and David Wilkinson (Diane); and a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Granby St., Norfolk. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now