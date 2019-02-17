|
|
Emily Wilkinson Lee, 85, passed away peacefully in her home, February 14, 2019, surrounded by family. Emily was born in Norfolk to the late John S. Wilkinson, Sr. and Emily Wise Wilkinson. She joined her sweetheart of 64 years, the late John "Pete" Edwards Lee, Jr., on Valentine's Day, exactly 3 years since his passing. Emily was also preceded in death by her son, John E. Lee, III. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Barbara Lee Ingram (Preston); grandchildren, Jennifer Edralin (Dennis), Ryan Ingram, and Tara Lee Dickow (Richard); great-grandchildren, Ariana Edralin, Noah Sawyer, Ava Edralin, and Maverick Dickow; brothers, John S. Wilkinson, Jr. (Shirley) and David Wilkinson (Diane); and a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Granby St., Norfolk. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019