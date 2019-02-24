The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Emily Mundie Obituary
Emily Mott Mundie, 87 of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 21, 2019. Born on April 7, 1931 in Norfolk, to the late George and Adeline Mott, Sr. she was also preceded in death by her husband, H. L. "Hank" Mundie; her son, Keith Allen Mundie; her siblings, Maude Williams Johnson, George W. Mott Jr., Frances Parker, and Raymond Mott, Mary Lou Pierce, and Jacqueline Able. Emily was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of South Norfolk Baptist Church. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Michael L. Mundie and wife Millie, Jeff Mundie, Bonnie Mundie Dailey and her husband John, Henry Mundie and Daughter-In-Law Olivia Winslow Mundie; Grandchildren; and Great Grandchildren.The family will receive friends on Tues., Feb. 26, 2019 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd, Chesapeake. A service will be held Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at South Norfolk Baptist Church, 1101 Chesapeake Ave, Chesapeake. Interment will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Please visit her book of memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 24, 2019
