I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Timothy 2:7 On Thursday, February 20, 2020, the Lord prepared a special space for a phenomenal mother, grandmother, wife, sister and friend. Angels escorted her to God's Kingdom to be made whole. Emily Teresa Holmes was born August 26, 1963 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Emily and Milton Parson. She was educated in Norfolk Public Schools and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School. She attended and graduated from Commonwealth College in Norfolk, Virginia. Emily started working for BAE Systems (formerly Norshipco) at an early age and continued employment there as a supervisor until her health began failing in 2019. She had over 30 years of faithful service with the company. She attended Union Chapel as a child with her mother and later joined New Union Chapel under Pastor Ronald Knight. She was the life of every family gathering. She enjoyed old western television shows like, Bonanza, Big Valley and Gun Smoke. She also enjoyed shopping with her daughters, and taking care of her only granddaughter. Emily was predeceased by her mother, Emily Joe, father, Milton Parson, step-father, Ivory Joe and nephew, Marquis Howard. She leaves to cherish precious memories, her husband, Wesley Holmes; two daughters, Tamieka Parson-Jordan (Nickerlis), Amari Stiff of Norfolk; four sisters, Farina Bruney (Christopher) of Augusta, GA, Cheryl James of Hampton, VA, Francine James of Yorktown, VA and Ethel Howard-Bailey (Alonzo) of Chesapeake; five brothers, Chester Taylor, Milton Taylor (Darlene), Moses Parson, Thorn Parson (Joy) and Elliott Jones, Jr. all of Norfolk; one granddaughter, Ivori R. Jordan of Norfolk, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and amazing friends.
A funeral service will be held, 2pm, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2020