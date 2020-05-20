Emily Taliaferro Prince, 58, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts of metastatic breast cancer. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia, to the late William Taliaferro Prince and Anne Hannegan Prince.
Emily was a graduate of Norfolk Catholic High School and The College of William and Mary. She moved to the Boston area where she continued her education, earning a Master of Education and Special Education from Lesley University. From there, she began her teaching career at Arlington Public Schools, Bay Cove Academy in Brookline, MA, and Malden Public Schools at Ferryway School as a reading specialist and special education administrator.
Emily had many interests outside of teaching. She loved the arts and was a lifelong photographer of nature, art, family and friends. She had limitless craft pursuits and had true artistic talent. She loved to read and to discuss reading. She greatly enjoyed cinema of all eras but especially classic black-and-white movies. Emily was a staunch advocate for social justice and her work as a special educator was a perfect avenue for helping those in need. She traveled widely, always with camera in tow, and loved to hike, especially with her adored dog, Chewy. She was very interested in family genealogy and spent countless hours researching, archiving materials and transcribing letters.
She is survived by two sisters, Sarah P. Pishko and husband Bernard, of Norfolk, and Anne P. Thompson and husband Scott, of Dorset, Vermont, and three brothers, William T. Prince, Jr. and wife Amy, of Virginia Beach, John H. Prince and wife Carrie, of Norfolk, and Robert H. Prince and wife Cary, of McLean, Virginia. In addition, Emily was the beloved aunt to fifteen nieces and nephews with whom she enjoyed family dinners, walking in the woods, swimming, and great conversation.
The family would like to thank her dear friend, Richard Oliveira of Auburndale, MA, for his devoted care of her over the last several months.
In light of current events, the Prince family will be unable to hold a formal memorial service at this time. Emily will be buried with her parents at St. Mary's Cemetery in Norfolk. Memorial donations may be made to the Soup Kitchen of Sacred Heart Church, Norfolk, the Northeast Animal Shelter of Salem, MA, or any charity or your choice. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 20, 2020.