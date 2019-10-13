|
Emma (Connie) D. Gibson, 79, passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, PA and was the daughter of the late Julian Fisala and Emma Ayento.
Connie greatly loved her family and was a very loving and giving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. Her home was always open to everyone. It was the "go to" place for family, neighbors, and friends in good times and in bad times. She enjoyed her beer, thrift stores, finding a bargain, and going out to eat for a steak dinner. She was predeceased by her husband, William Ray Gibson and her sister Regina G. Sawyer.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Ronnie Clouse, III (Penny), Dawn Rochelle Roberson (Henry), Niki Hall (Gareld), and Deanna R. Gibson; sister Arlene Coral, 6 grandchildren Jordan, Tayler, Aly, Sydni, Trey, and Camryn; 3 great grandchildren Ember, Landon, and Stuart.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lynnhaven United Methodist Church. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 13, 2019