Emma G. Panagsagan, 85, of Norfolk, VA, beloved mom and Lola passed away on November 24, 2020.
Born in Tamalagon, Tangalan Aklan, Philippines, she was the daughter of the late Juan and Rosalia Goboy. She was a founding member of the Aklan ATI-ATIHAN USA, Inc. and longtime member of St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Left to cherish her memory: her husband, Marcelo T. Panagsagan; daughter, Marema P. Manugo and husband, Frank; son, Joseph G. Panagsagan and wife, Lyn; grandchildren, Matthew and wife Megan, Kiana, Jaymi, and Jaden; great-grandson, Austin; and many Goboy family members.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Friday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please arrive 30 - 45 minutes before mass. Face coverings are required. The mass will be live streamed at www.piusxparish.org
