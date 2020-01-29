|
Emma P. Harward, 88, went to be with her Lord on January 24, 2020. She was a native of Raleigh, NC and was predeceased by her husband, Joseph H. Harward and her parents, Mullis and Allene Walters. She was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Suffolk, VA. For the last two years she resided at the Harmony at Harbour View in Suffolk.
Survivors include her daughter, Paula Hufstler; granddaughter, Ashley H. Yap and husband Larry Yap; several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel in Suffolk, VA with Pastor Won G. Lee presiding. Burial will be at a later date at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 29, 2020