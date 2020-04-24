|
|
Emma Parker Winfield departed this life on April 22, 2020. Survivors include her daughter, Gloria Winfield of Richmond; grandchildren, Jasmin and Jerry Brooks of Richmond, and Jonathan Winfield (Aubrey) of Castro Valley, CA; great grandchildren, Paxton and Emry Winfield of Castro Valley, CA; daughter-in-law, Jackie Winfield Livings of Martinez, CA; loving sister, Ella Mae Myrick of Suffolk; brothers, D. McCoy Parker (Gwendolyn) of Chesterfield, and Douglas Parker (Hazel) of Charleston, SC; devoted friends, Joyce Winfield and Geneva Monroe; Juanita Brown who was like a daughter; a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held 11:00 AM, April 25, 2020 at Mt. Moriah United Church of Christ, 12499 Old Forty Rd, Waverly, Rev. Shelton Smith, Pastor, and Pastor Emmanuel Myrick, eulogist. Interment in the church cemetery. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 24, 2020