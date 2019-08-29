|
|
Deacon Emmit Whitehead transitioned into eternal rest on August 24, 2019 surrounded by love ones and friends at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad and Electrolux Corporation.
Viewing will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home, 500 Liberty Street, Chesapeake. A Homegoing Celebration will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at First Baptist Church South Hill, 3633 Galberry Road, Chesapeake, VA 23323 at 11:00 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will be 3:00 pm Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, VA 23434. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Dr. Clarence V. Cuffee Scholarship Foundation at Norfolk State University, 700 Park Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23504.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 29, 2019