Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory
Emmitt Blanchard Riddick Obituary
Emmitt Blanchard Riddick, 77, entered his heavenly home on July 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. A funeral service will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Ryan Bryce and Rev. Gary Vaughan officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Holly Lawn Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home and other times at the residence. Memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater at P.O. Box 12693, Norfolk, VA 23541 or the at 4416 Expressway Dr., Virginia Beach, VA 23452. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 6, 2019
