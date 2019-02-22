The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton
735 Virginia Road
Edenton, NC 27932
252-482-9993
More Obituaries for E.N. Manning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E.N. Manning

Obituary Condolences Flowers

E.N. Manning Obituary
Edward Nelson â€œPeteâ€ Manning, 89, of 216 West Eden Street, Edenton, NC, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in his home.Mr. Manning was born in Cumberland County on November 8, 1929, and was the son of the late James C. and Eva Averitt Manning. He had retired from The Chowan Herald after more than 50 years of employment. During his tenure as linotype operator, general manager, and publisher, he experienced changes from hand-set type, hot-lead linotype slugs, perforated tape-driven typesetters to computer newspaper page pagination, and from hand-fed newspaper presses to high-speed automatic rotary offset presses. Other employment was his serving as a licensed North Carolina Funeral Director while being a part-owner of the former Swindell-Bass Funeral Home.Active in local and state affairs, he had served on the Edenton Town Council, as President of the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Chowan County Board of Elections, trustee for Chowan College, and as a member of the Board of Directors for The Biblical Recorder. He was a charter member of the A.J. Fletcher Communications Center of the Baptist State Convention, had been appointed by Governor James B. Hunt, Jr. to the Edenton Historical Commission, and had served as both Vice-Chairman and Chairman of the Chowan Hospital Board of Trustees.As a member of Edenton Baptist Church, he served as a member of the Deacon Body for 50 years, serving many terms as Chairman. He was Chairman of the Building and Grounds Committee for more than 25 years, Director of the Childrenâ€™s Sunday School Department for 32 years, Chairman of the Personnel Committee for several years, and had served as Chairman of two Pastor Search Committees.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 65 years, Betty Letcher Manning; and by his brother, James Thomas Manning.Surviving are two daughters, Nelle Manning Hyatt and husband, The Rev. James Hyatt, Jr., of Franklin, VA, and Anna Kay Manning Laughton and husband, J. Craig Laughton, of Edenton; three grandchildren, James Henry â€œBuddyâ€ Hyatt, III (Nikki) of Greenville, Clay Hyatt (Jessica Story) of Franklin, and Carole Laughton Sykes (Scotty) of Edenton; and his first great-grandchild due to be born in March.Friends may join the family for a reception celebrating his life on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Edenton Baptist Church. The private graveside funeral service will be in Beaver Hill Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Edenton Baptist Church, 200 South Granville Street, Edenton, NC 27932, where they will be directed to a scholarship the family is establishing in memory of Pete and Betty Manning.Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 22, 2019
