Epitacio Azur Arganza, 85, of Virginia Beach, peacefully passed away on May 16, 2020 at his home, with his cherished wife of 58 years, Erlinda, by his side. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.Pepe was born on May 23, 1934, in Concordia, Alitagtag, Batangas, Philippines. Preceding his death were his parents, Patricio Arganza and Cornelia Azur; and siblings Fausta Arganza De Castro, Mamerto Arganza, Eugenio Arganza, and Juanito Arganza. He is survived by his four children and their spouses: Epitacio; Girlyn (Arganza) Ph.D. and Bernie Cachaper; Neal and Alicia (Dixon); and Kevin and Vivian (Canlas). He was the proud grandfather to Camden and Zander Arganza; Karis Cachaper; and Tristan and Lukas Arganza.Pepe served 22 years in the US Navy, retiring as a Senior Chief. During his military and civil service career, Pepe also became a successful real estate investor.A viewing will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 3445 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach on May 25, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held on May 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 5345 Virginia Beach Blvd, VA Beach with the procession afterwards to Colonial Grove Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, the Arganza family respectfully requests that donations be sent to the Batangas Association of Hampton Roads Philippine Scholarship, c/o Nydia Bagsit, Treasurer, 1752 Chestwood Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23453. Condolences may be offered to the family at: